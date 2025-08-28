Nice! Election Denier Hired by Trump Admin for New Election Integrity Role

DOGE cuts and horrific jobs reports be damned! At least one American has landed herself a cushy post within the Trump administration—and all she had to do was make a career out of pushing election conspiracy theories to try and overthrow the 2020 election. Land of opportunity, are we.

According to an org chart on the Department of Homeland Security’s website, and first reported by Democracy Docket, Heather Honey was recently named the deputy assistant secretary for election integrity in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. The position did not exist under the Biden administration. ProPublica reports that deputy assistant secretaries are considered experts in their departments.

Honey is obviously not an expert in election integrity, but she’s pretty good at skewing incomplete statistics to convince people—including the most important person of all, Trump—that the 2020 election was stolen.