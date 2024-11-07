Post-Election Protests Aren’t Just Taking Aim at Trump

"The reason this is all happening is because neither of the two parties are going to deliver on anything that working people actually need," one protestor told Jezebel.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  November 7, 2024 | 5:48pm
In the immediate wake of Donald Trump’s re-election, several anti-Trump protests took place in major cities across the country. Among them so far are Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, Cleveland, New Orleans, and New York, where hundreds convened in opposition to the convicted felon’s forthcoming second term. But that’s not the only thing everyone was protesting.

After Trump was declared the president-elect, a group of 50-60 protestors convened in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park on Wednesday. The demonstration, organized by the NYU Chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, was scheduled to take place regardless of the election’s outcome, with the group writing on Instagram: “No matter which candidate wins, the people lost!”

“The reason this is all happening is because neither of the two parties are going to deliver on anything that working people actually need,” one attendee, Adrienne, 36, told Jezebel. “It’s not about misogyny and racism. Those are factors but ultimately, if you look at the elections across the country, people were fighting for the things that directly impact them like abortion access, the minimum wage…things that would change their state’s constitutions. It’s not that the people don’t want progress. It’s just that they know they can’t get it with either of the two major parties.”

Another attendee, Eva, 52, noted that while she was motivated to show up because of Trump, she was also there because of Democrats’ year-long complicity in the atrocities abroad.

“I came out tonight because a fascist just got elected, and I, like millions, am enraged by this,” she told Jezebel. “But I’m also enraged because the only reason he was able to win this election was because the Democrats lost it. They continued to pledge their undying commitment to enabling, and assisting, and carrying out genocide in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, on Election night, before Trump declared victory, protestors joined Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led community organization, to gather in Midtown Manhattan outside of JP Morgan and News Corp. There, they called for an end to the mass death and continued dehumanization of Palestinians. Protestors reportedly chanted: “Remember Hiroshima. Remember Vietnam. Democratic Party, we know what side you’re on!”

This sentiment was also echoed in Chicago, where scores of people marched for abortion access, immigrant rights, and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, in Federal Plaza on Wednesday night. According to reports, protesters made their way through the Loop district (which includes Trump International Hotel and Tower), chanting “Not My President,” “Free Palestine,” and “Fight for our freedom” and blocked several busy streets. Among the organizers of the event was the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a coalition that also played a role in the demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention.

Hatem Abudayyeh, the chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, told the Chicago Tribune that he and other activists were “bracing ourselves and our movement and our organizations for four years of protests.”

Though watching the election results was surreal, Adrienne told Jezebel, she said she was handling the news “a lot better” than she did in 2016. Why? In short, she was prepared for this reality. She added that being in a community with like-minded people—namely, Socialist Alternative—and attending actions like this, also helps. Still, she thinks a lot more will be required of Trump protesters this time around.

“It’s important to get organized,” she said. “Protest are important in that they’re demonstrations of anger, but those steps have to be taken further.”

As of now, authorities in Washington D.C. and Portland say they’re bracing for protests and remaining vigilant for civil unrest. And in cities in states like New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, Socialist Alternative will reportedly hold demonstrations over the weekend, including one at Union Square in NYC on Friday.

“The fundamental problem is that the Democrats are in bed with billionaires,” Adrienne said. “And the Republican Party does deliver on the things they promise. Unfortunately, they deliver only horrible things.”

 
