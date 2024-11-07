Post-Election Protests Aren’t Just Taking Aim at Trump

An Anti-Trump protest in Chicago.

These should be peacefully taking place all over the country.

This is what democracy is about, not storming Capitol buildings. Right MAGA? pic.twitter.com/lgzsP41Lze

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2024

“I came out tonight because a fascist just got elected, and I, like millions, am enraged by this,” she told Jezebel. “But I’m also enraged because the only reason he was able to win this election was because the Democrats lost it. They continued to pledge their undying commitment to enabling, and assisting, and carrying out genocide in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, on Election night, before Trump declared victory, protestors joined Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led community organization, to gather in Midtown Manhattan outside of JP Morgan and News Corp. There, they called for an end to the mass death and continued dehumanization of Palestinians. Protestors reportedly chanted: “Remember Hiroshima. Remember Vietnam. Democratic Party, we know what side you’re on!”

This sentiment was also echoed in Chicago, where scores of people marched for abortion access, immigrant rights, and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, in Federal Plaza on Wednesday night. According to reports, protesters made their way through the Loop district (which includes Trump International Hotel and Tower), chanting “Not My President,” “Free Palestine,” and “Fight for our freedom” and blocked several busy streets. Among the organizers of the event was the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a coalition that also played a role in the demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention.

Hundreds of activists flooded Downtown streets last night to protest the two-party system in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s election night victory. https://t.co/Ju35cEm4PS pic.twitter.com/06m2g8UCKB — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) November 7, 2024

Hatem Abudayyeh, the chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, told the Chicago Tribune that he and other activists were “bracing ourselves and our movement and our organizations for four years of protests.”

Though watching the election results was surreal, Adrienne told Jezebel, she said she was handling the news “a lot better” than she did in 2016. Why? In short, she was prepared for this reality. She added that being in a community with like-minded people—namely, Socialist Alternative—and attending actions like this, also helps. Still, she thinks a lot more will be required of Trump protesters this time around.

“It’s important to get organized,” she said. “Protest are important in that they’re demonstrations of anger, but those steps have to be taken further.”

As of now, authorities in Washington D.C. and Portland say they’re bracing for protests and remaining vigilant for civil unrest. And in cities in states like New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, Socialist Alternative will reportedly hold demonstrations over the weekend, including one at Union Square in NYC on Friday.

“The fundamental problem is that the Democrats are in bed with billionaires,” Adrienne said. “And the Republican Party does deliver on the things they promise. Unfortunately, they deliver only horrible things.”