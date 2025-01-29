RFK Jr. on Whether Pregnant People Can Receive Emergency Abortions: ‘Uh, I Don’t Know’

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump pledged that, if elected, he’d let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his brain worm “go wild on health,” and subsequently nominated Kennedy to run his Health and Human Services Department. On Wednesday, senators held a confirmation hearing for Kennedy, which explored a range of topics: whether Kennedy once compared the Centers for Disease Control to a “Nazi death camp” (he did, but says he didn’t), whether health care is a human right (it is, but not to Kennedy), whether he stands by wildly offensive comments he’s made on podcasts (recurring theme at these hearings!), whether SSRIs and ADHD medications are killing us (they’re not!!), and how he’d govern vaccines (badly!). Predictably, one of the more contentious topics was abortion.

At different points, Kennedy fielded questions from Senate Democrats about his abortion rights flip-flopping. As recently as 2023, when Kennedy was running for president as a Democrat, he affirmed that abortion is a right, only to do a hard pivot after endorsing Trump in August; Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) asked him point-blank: “My question is, exactly when did you decide to sell out your life’s work and values to get this position?” During the hearing, Kennedy also repeated on several occasions that “every abortion is a tragedy.” (It’s not, but being denied one by a government full of alleged sexual abusers like Kennedy sure is!) And he called for a ban on “late-term abortion,” which is just an abortion ban. We’ve been over this.

At one point, he faced a more complex but incredibly important question from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) about federal law and emergency abortion care. Cortez Masto referenced the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires hospitals that receive federal funding to provide stabilizing health care, including emergency abortions as needed; the law, as it pertains to abortion, has come under fierce debate between judges and lawmakers, including many a GOP state attorney general who insists that, actually, hospitals are legally obligated to let pregnant women die rather than provide abortions. I disagree, personally!

“A pregnant woman… bleeding from an incomplete miscarriage goes to the ER and her doctor also determines she needs an emergency abortion. But she’s in a state where abortion is banned. You would agree… that federal law protects her right to that emergency care, correct?” Cortez Masto said.

“Uh, I don’t know,” Kennedy rasped. “I mean, the answer to that is, I don’t know.” Cool!

Over the last several months, ProPublica has reported on five women who died under abortion bans—in some cases, from not receiving timely emergency abortions to safely complete their miscarriages, causing them to bleed out or contract sepsis.