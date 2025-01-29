Sophie’s Choice? RFK Jr. Not Getting Confirmed or Cheryl Hines Forced to Stop Selling Her MAHA Candles?

This week, it became crystal clear that the Kennedy Family has coalesced with a common goal: stop Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from being confirmed as President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary. But even if they’re unsuccessful, Cheryl Hines has promised us all a super sick consolation.

In a letter first reported by the Washington Post, Caroline Kennedy, who previously served as a U.S. ambassador to Australia and Japan, broke her silence to urge the Senate to reject the nomination of her casual anti-Semite, storied anti-vaccine activist, and serial philanderer cousin, calling him a “predator” who is “addicted to power.” On Tuesday night, Jack Schlossberg also posted a TikTok of his mom reading her letter aloud, with the caption, “Please watch this video — my moms statement on RFKjr senate confirmation hearing.”

“He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience,” Kennedy said. “His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed.” Such views, if you’ve forgotten, boil down to RFK Jr.’s conspiratorial belief that vaccines are both dangerous and ineffective, an espousal in contradiction to the overwhelming weight of medical and scientific evidence. Because he’s unburdened by the anchors of truth and the knowledge of his own public record accessible via a quick Google search, he’s since denied he holds such views (as recently as today, at his first confirmation hearing).

“Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids while building a following, hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs,” Kennedy continued. Then, she turned to his “personal qualities” which are of particular concern. Apart from a history of drug addiction, Kennedy claimed RFK Jr. has previously exhibited “violent” habits that—I’ll say it—have historically been practiced by homicidal maniacs.