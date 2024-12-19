Cool! Josh Hawley Says He Expects RFK Will Restrict Abortion Pills

About two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. are medication abortions, but that could change quickly under the incoming Trump administration. The president-elect himself has hedged on where he stands, suggesting he wouldn’t touch the matter, but then recently, and predictably, declaring that “things change.”

Under the current administration, abortion providers can mail the pills, including to states where abortion is banned, and without an in-person consultation. But according to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services, will likely change these rules. In fact, Hawley reportedly told reporters that Kennedy “pledged” to change them.

“It would be a wise idea to return to the rule under the last Trump administration, which required in-person dispensing” of abortion pills, Hawley said to a Capitol press pool. He continued, “He [Kennedy] acknowledged all of that, I think, seemed to understand it.” Hawley further claimed that Kennedy told him during their meeting that “there are far too many abortions in the U.S. and that we cannot be the moral leader of the free world with abortion rates so high.” Kennedy is currently making the rounds with GOP senators to try to secure the votes he needs to get confirmed and assuage the concerns of some senators on his abortion record and his position on the polio vaccine.