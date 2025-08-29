Begging for the Bare Minimum Never Looked So Fun!

On Friday, Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend. So far, the reviews seem pretty split. While The Guardian deemed it “smut and stunning craft from pop’s best in show,” it’s “half-baked” per The Independent. And, if you think that’s bad, the Times went one criticism further and called it “vanilla.”

I concur there are flops (“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry”), bops (“Go-Go Juice”), and a lot of the same schtick from Short n’ Sweet. Is it cynical to market oneself as an enemy to the male gaze yet spend the bulk of an album waxing poetic about the many prospective partners that treat you like…well, a dog? Probably! But kudos to Carpenter for capitalizing upon the hypocrisy we’ve all embodied at one time in our lives (or still do) and fashioning it into something that sounds more fun that it feels. Speaking of! Her latest single, “Tears,” all but promises sex to any dude doing the bare minimum. The chorus? “I get wet at the thought of you being a responsible guy.” A man doing the dishes, building an IKEA chair, and answering his phone is the stuff that gets women hot, so sings Carpenter. As she claims much of her discography is, “Tears” is another silly little skewering of today’s heterosexual relationship dynamics. I’m not entirely convinced it’s a great one, but I do love the music video!