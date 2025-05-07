Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible

Like everyone in the Trump administration, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are both awful, so it’s surprising to learn that the two former Fox News co-workers don’t seem to like each other very much. Throughout the past week, a feud between the two appeared to spill over when Duffy appeared on Fox News to accuse Hegseth of failing to be transparent, pointing to an incident last week in which two commercial flights had to be diverted near Washington’s Reagan National Airport because of a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that the FAA claimed was carrying an unnamed VIP. The recent incident comes a little over three months after the January 29th midair collision between a Black Hawk and a passenger jet that killed 67 people.

On The Ingraham Angle, Duffy complained that Pentagon personnel shouldn’t excessively use helicopters to travel between locations, which can disrupt commercial flights and the crowded D.C. airspace, and potentially endanger lives. “The question becomes, who are the VIPs? Who are they?” Duffy asked. “The top brass at the White House—they take a Suburban, or a Tesla, or they take their own car. Who do these generals think they are, that they have to take helicopters to go to meetings?”

Host Laura Ingraham pressed Duffy on who the VIP helicopter rider was for, but Duffy maintained that he didn’t know and would have to ask the Defense Department, since the Federal Aviation Administration wasn’t privy to this information either. “The DOD has promised radical transparency, they should tell us who is qualified to take a helicopter out of the Pentagon. I don’t know, but they have to tell us,” Duffy said. In an awkward bit, Ingraham offered to call up Hegseth live on-air. Duffy jokingly replied, “You call Pete. Dial in! She [Ingraham] actually has a phone right by her desk!”