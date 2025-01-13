Pete Hegseth Is Somehow Worse Than Previously Reported

In December, Senate Republicans bemoaned that confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, would be bad. Bad for them, they meant, because they’re annoyed about how public outrage over Hegseth’s varying, disturbing scandals will be draining for them. But I am here to clarify that, actually, Hegseth’s confirmation hearings, which start on Tuesday, will be much worse for the rest of us.

As we’ve known for well over a month now, Hegseth is an alleged rapist, alcoholic, and open misogynist. But according to a new CNN report on Monday, Hegseth also has a history of disturbing comments, seemingly supporting the U.S. Confederacy. During several speaking arrangements between 2021 and 2024, Hegseth criticized the removal of Confederate names on military bases as “sham,” “garbage,” and “crap.”

“We should change it back, by the way,” he said of North Carolina’s Fort Liberty—which used to be Fort Bragg—on the Everyday Warrior podcast as recently as last summer. After reiterating three more times that “we should change it back,” lest he wasn’t clear, he explained, “Because legacy matters. My uncle served at Bragg. I served at Bragg. It breaks a generational link.” Braxton Bragg was a Confederate general who lost most of his battles and enslaved 105 Black Americans. In Hegseth’s War on Warriors book, the former Fox News host who stands to run the U.S. military characterizes the military as anti-white and a “radical left-wing” organization.