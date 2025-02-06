Texas Man Who Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Over Abortion Sentenced to Life in Prison

On Monday, a Texas judge sentenced Dallas man Harold Thompson to life in prison. Thompson’s sentencing comes after a jury convicted him of killing his partner, Gabriela Gonzalez, for having an abortion.

Texas has enforced a total abortion ban since 2022, and a near-total ban since 2021. In May 2023, Gonzalez traveled to Colorado for the procedure. According to affidavits for Thompson’s arrest, the following day when she returned, he confronted her while the two were in a parking garage. At one point, he placed her in a chokehold. Gonzalez broke free, but shortly after, Thompson fatally shot her several times and fled the scene. Investigators determined that Thompson killed Gonzalez for her decision to have an abortion.

Before Thompson shot Gonzalez, he reportedly had a history of abusing her. Affidavits show he’d previously punched and tried to strangle her, which domestic violence experts say is the highest predictor of murder. Just earlier that month, after a reported altercation, Thompson told police officers Gonzalez was pregnant with his child and admitted that he struck her.