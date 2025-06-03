It’s Nice to Have a Friend

It would also be nice if Taylor (or Selena) would give us a hint about when we're getting those Reputation vault tracks.

By Alise Morales  |  June 3, 2025 | 10:44am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
It’s Nice to Have a Friend

What do you do after you spend $360 million to buy back your life’s work? There is only one answer… girls’ night. Fabled besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted out in NYC over the weekend, engaged in “deep conversation” at Monkey Bar in Midtown Manhattan. The date was revealed by Deuxmoi, who posted this photo of Taylor reacting to either the world’s juiciest piece of gossip or some lukewarm tea. Impossible to tell. The girl’s got big feelings–$360 million worth, in fact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

If you don’t know the lore, Selena and Taylor go all the way back to 2008, when the two were both dating their own Jonas Brother. Gomez would later tell KISS FM UK she considers their friendship to be “the best thing we got out of those relationships.” (Side note: I wonder if the ability to throw elite-level shade at an ex is one of the things that bonded them?) In 2009, Gomez told Seventeen, “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift.” (Same, Selena.) 

Swift once also categorized their friendship as “the longest one [relationship] I think either of us had really.” Perhaps most importantly, Selena was there for Taylor during the un-re-recordable Reputation era, firing off a series of tweets that aged like fine wine, defending Swift after the infamous Kim-Kanye-Taylor phone call leak. And Gomez was one of the first people to offer her congrats on Friday, posting Swift’s letter to her Instagram story with the caption, “Yes you did that Tay!!! SO proud!”

All this to say, sorry to Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce. We all know who these two’s true soul mates are. The only question that remains is what their conversation was about. Shit talking Scooter Braun? (Almost certainly.) Justin Bieber’s extended social media crash-out? (I mean, I know I would.) A secret third thing that is hopefully related to us getting those Reputation vault tracks sometimes soon? (A girl can dream.) 

  • Shiloh Jolie is just Shi Joli now. [Page Six]
  • OK, wow, good for Sarah Jessica Parker. [Daily Mail]
  • Addison Rae is not a ballad girlie. [Pop Crave]
  • Everyone’s obsessed with Bethenny Frankel‘s walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. [USA Today]
  • Sabrina Carpenter is up to something. [Pop Base]
  • Some homophobe on Twitter used a Ron Swanson GIF and Nick Offerman called him a “dumb fuck.” [Entertainment Weekly]
  • Miley Cyrus said she thinks 80% of her tattoos were a “mistake.” Then she got another one. [Page Six]
  • George Clooney is nervous he looks like he’s going through “some horrible midlife crisis.” [People]
  • This photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hugging it out after a steak dinner in Beverly Hills is the opposite of toxic masculinity. [Reddit]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...