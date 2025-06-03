It’s Nice to Have a Friend
It would also be nice if Taylor (or Selena) would give us a hint about when we're getting those Reputation vault tracks.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
What do you do after you spend $360 million to buy back your life’s work? There is only one answer… girls’ night. Fabled besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted out in NYC over the weekend, engaged in “deep conversation” at Monkey Bar in Midtown Manhattan. The date was revealed by Deuxmoi, who posted this photo of Taylor reacting to either the world’s juiciest piece of gossip or some lukewarm tea. Impossible to tell. The girl’s got big feelings–$360 million worth, in fact.
View this post on Instagram
If you don’t know the lore, Selena and Taylor go all the way back to 2008, when the two were both dating their own Jonas Brother. Gomez would later tell KISS FM UK she considers their friendship to be “the best thing we got out of those relationships.” (Side note: I wonder if the ability to throw elite-level shade at an ex is one of the things that bonded them?) In 2009, Gomez told Seventeen, “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift.” (Same, Selena.)
selena telling taylor and keleigh the tea about two of her friends that hooked up is actually so real like thats literally me and my girlfriends whenever there’s new drama in our lives😭pic.twitter.com/alswQgCO7N
— lea🇱🇧 (@taylenarare) January 9, 2024
Swift once also categorized their friendship as “the longest one [relationship] I think either of us had really.” Perhaps most importantly, Selena was there for Taylor during the un-re-recordable Reputation era, firing off a series of tweets that aged like fine wine, defending Swift after the infamous Kim-Kanye-Taylor phone call leak. And Gomez was one of the first people to offer her congrats on Friday, posting Swift’s letter to her Instagram story with the caption, “Yes you did that Tay!!! SO proud!”
📷| Taylena looking gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/6KEAX1UXX8
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) June 1, 2025
All this to say, sorry to Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce. We all know who these two’s true soul mates are. The only question that remains is what their conversation was about. Shit talking Scooter Braun? (Almost certainly.) Justin Bieber’s extended social media crash-out? (I mean, I know I would.) A secret third thing that is hopefully related to us getting those Reputation vault tracks sometimes soon? (A girl can dream.)
