It’s Nice to Have a Friend

If you don’t know the lore, Selena and Taylor go all the way back to 2008, when the two were both dating their own Jonas Brother. Gomez would later tell KISS FM UK she considers their friendship to be “the best thing we got out of those relationships.” (Side note: I wonder if the ability to throw elite-level shade at an ex is one of the things that bonded them?) In 2009, Gomez told Seventeen, “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift.” (Same, Selena.)

selena telling taylor and keleigh the tea about two of her friends that hooked up is actually so real like thats literally me and my girlfriends whenever there’s new drama in our lives😭pic.twitter.com/alswQgCO7N — lea🇱🇧 (@taylenarare) January 9, 2024

Swift once also categorized their friendship as “the longest one [relationship] I think either of us had really.” Perhaps most importantly, Selena was there for Taylor during the un-re-recordable Reputation era, firing off a series of tweets that aged like fine wine, defending Swift after the infamous Kim-Kanye-Taylor phone call leak. And Gomez was one of the first people to offer her congrats on Friday, posting Swift’s letter to her Instagram story with the caption, “Yes you did that Tay!!! SO proud!”

📷| Taylena looking gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/6KEAX1UXX8 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 1, 2025

All this to say, sorry to Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce. We all know who these two’s true soul mates are. The only question that remains is what their conversation was about. Shit talking Scooter Braun? (Almost certainly.) Justin Bieber’s extended social media crash-out? (I mean, I know I would.) A secret third thing that is hopefully related to us getting those Reputation vault tracks sometimes soon? (A girl can dream.)

