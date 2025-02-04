Travis Kelce Football Travis Kelce Super Bowl Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engagement? 

Sometimes, I think it might be nice to be famous because you get a lot of free shit and you probably have a really sick beach house somewhere. But most of the time, I realize I would hate it because if I started dating someone and the only thing people asked me was when we were getting married, I would probably set myself on fire.

On Monday night, Travis Kelce spoke with reporters at the Super Bowl’s opening event in New Orleans, and, according to People, a reporter asked him whether he was going to *checks notes* propose to Taylor Swift during halftime?