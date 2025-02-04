Travis Kelce Football Travis Kelce Super Bowl Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engagement? 

Kelce spoke with reporters Monday night about the Super Bowl and was asked twice if he was going to propose to Swift during the big game. You'll never guess what he said. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  February 4, 2025 | 10:24am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Sometimes, I think it might be nice to be famous because you get a lot of free shit and you probably have a really sick beach house somewhere. But most of the time, I realize I would hate it because if I started dating someone and the only thing people asked me was when we were getting married, I would probably set myself on fire.

On Monday night, Travis Kelce spoke with reporters at the Super Bowl’s opening event in New Orleans, and, according to People, a reporter asked him whether he was going to *checks notes* propose to Taylor Swift during halftime?

As a member of the media, I understand that you sometimes just gotta’ ask the insane question. I think this question is particularly insane, but I kind of a little bit somewhat get it. What I don’t get is, why halftime? Why not just, “Hey Travis, are you going to propose if you win?” or “Hey Travis, are you going to propose soon?” or “Hey Travis, are you going to use your jockstrap to tie the engagement ring around the football and throw it into her suite during the first quarter?” In my opinion, that seems like an equally realistic scenario.

Obviously, I think the ideal question would be no question about whether or not these two people who’ve been dating for barely a year and a half are about to get engaged…but that seems not to have been an option. Another reporter also asked about a potential engagement.

For his part, Kelce was a good sport (heh) about it, telling the reporter who asked the halftime question, “Wouldn’t you like to know.” Travis also said Taylor’s “quite the cook,” that “her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable,” and that the last time he cried was last week, “getting ready for this moment to come down here and chase history.” Aw!

If I’m wrong, and he does propose to Swift during the Super Bowl halftime show, well then fuck me I guess. Also, if Swift says yes and doesn’t give us reputation (Taylor’s version) before she walks down the aisle, there’s nothing I can do about that, but I’m going to be so pissed.

  • Lily Allen and David Harbour split after four years of marriage. [People]
  • Everyone seems excited about the new Fantastic Four trailer, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. [Pop Base]
  • Don’t worry, Kacey Musgraves did not shade Beyoncé. [E! News]
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a sequel and Sarah Michelle Gellar is involved?! [Variety]
  • The 2025 Met Gala theme is “Tailored for You” and its “host committee” includes—get ready—Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Regina King, Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan, and Olivier Rousteing. Whew! [Associated Press]

 
