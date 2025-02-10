Jack Schlossberg Thinks Democrats Can Fix the Country by Trolling

If you were wondering what Jack Schlossberg was up to these days since deleting his social media accounts, fear not! You can now listen to him on the debut episode of The Blueprint with Jen Psaki, MSNBC’s latest original podcast.

The underemployed lawyer sat down with the former White House press secretary to discuss the World Wide Web, hoodwinking the terminally online into thinking he’d had his heart broken, and what he thinks the Democrats are doing all wrong.

“I think that the internet is a place where it’s difficult to break through, and it’s difficult to break through especially if you’re not saying something that’s controversial, or at least, somehow unexpected,” Schlossberg said. “And I think that I see that Democrats play that game not as well as we could.”

“And I think that, that’s kind of the game that the other side’s been playing really well, which is flipping people out—and getting a reaction is almost half the battle,” he said.

Jack Schlossberg Tells 'Pod Save America' Hosts to 'Pod Save My LIMP DICK' First, a member of an American dynasty with a head of hair one could lose their hand in doesn't know shit about how difficult it is to break through online. Second, of all the things to criticize Democrats for, their refusal to troll is not the first thing I'd think of. (Their lack of cogent, cohesive platform, however…) But according to Schlossberg, it's not the party's apathy concerning the things Americans care most about (accessible healthcare, a livable wage, not being governed by a fascist dictator, etc.) that's created public distrust or disdain. They just need to find "different strategies to break through." Cool! Further, Schlossberg thinks those on the right are doing the whole edge lord bit better online and that Democrats should adopt the same strategy. "I've watched the other side people say that, like, 'You're saying crazy stuff. People aren't gonna take you seriously. Why would you air out your stuff in broad daylight?'" he explained. "I'm like, 'Are you not looking at what's going on on the other side?' Like, apparently nobody cares. And that's kind of the point that I'm trying to make." So, basically Schlosssberg's suggestion is to simply…lean into spreading misinformation? To fight stupid with stupid? Huh. Apparently, it's worked super well for him. Any recent headline he's nabbed can be attributed to his own trolling. One recent example was his public comparison of his late—very pretty—grandmother to Usha Vance, the second lady. "Creepy, weird. Why would I say something like that?" Schlossberg remarked to Psaki. "Well that's why I did it. The internet is a place to be weird." "I use my judgment to make posts that I think are funny or silly but have a purpose," he said. "But to be honest, then you get all these retweets, quotes, and everybody flips out about it." I mean, talk about saying the quiet part out loud. The man just loves himself some attention. Another instance Schlossberg cited was a lie he concocted in which he got dumped in November. On Thanksgiving, he posted video of himself venting about being rejected on Instagram. "Someone said this to me the other day, you feel like you're mourning someone who's alive," Schlossberg told his followers. "You can't get so down about breakups because—that's the thing—the other person's a psychopath. If they didn't want to be with you, they're so dumb." Well, his acting was so good that even Psaki texted him her condolences at the time. "I couldn't stop laughing when I recorded that video. I thought it was one of the funniest things I've ever done, because I would never, I would never," he told her. "If I was actually going through a breakup, I don't think I would want anyone to know how sad I was." "I hate that I got you, Jen," Schlossberg tacked on. This man might just be edging closer and closer to chaotic evil on the Kennedy family scale…

