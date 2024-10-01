Diddy Now Facing 120 New Sexual Assault Allegations

On Tuesday, a Texas-based attorney held a press conference to announce he’s representing 120 individuals—men and women—who allege they’ve been sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The attorney, Tony Buzbee, told reporters that over 3,000 individuals with allegations against the currently incarcerated rapper and entrepreneur have recently approached his office. According to Buzbee, these alleged assaults occurred at parties hosted by Combs, and the auditions of people who were trying to “break into the industry” dating back to 1991. Sickeningly, twenty-five of the accusers, he said, were minors—with the ages of the accusers at the time of their alleged assaults ranging from nine to 38 years old.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” Buzbee said. “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

“Many powerful people…many dirty secrets,” he continued, noting that his office has “collected pictures, video, texts.” Allegations—apart from violent sexual assault and rape—will include: “facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors.”

Buzbee said that in the next 30 days, he will be filing lawsuits on his clients’ behalf in a number of states including New York, California, and Florida, and that other famous figures will be named as defendants.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that,” Buzbee said. “These names will shock you.”

Since being arrested and indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution last month, Combs has been incarcerated in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He’s been denied bail twice already and is currently pursuing a third appeal with a new legal team.

When Combs’ indictment was unsealed, it included a whole host of allegations that he operated a “criminal enterprise” that threatened, abused, and coerced women and others. He was also accused of forced labor and kidnapping, among several other egregious charges that had allegedly been taking place since 2008.

“Sean Combs led and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and the obstruction of justice,” Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told reporters during a press conference after the indictment was made public.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.