Florida Official Says Ron DeSantis Told Him to Threaten TV Stations Over Abortion Ads

A Florida official, John Wilson, has resigned from the state’s health department after alleging that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) directed him to send controversial letters to local TV stations earlier this month, threatening them with criminal charges if they didn’t stop running a pro-abortion rights ad. The Tampa Bay Times obtained his resignation letter and published parts of it on Friday.

“A man is nothing without his conscience. It has become clear in recent days that I cannot join you on the road that lies before the agency,” Wilson wrote. In the same letter, he reveals that DeSantis’ general counsel wrote the letters threatening the TV stations, and “directed me to send them under my name and on behalf of the Florida Department of Health.”

In the ad, which endorses the Amendment 4 ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion in the state and repeal its six-week ban, a Florida mother named Caroline shares the story of her terminal brain cancer diagnosis, which required her to have an abortion. “The doctors knew if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby, I would lose my life and my daughter would lose her mom,” she says in the ad. “Florida has now banned abortion even in cases like mine.” The ad began airing on October 1, and Wilson, directed by DeSantis, sent the threatening letters on October 3. At least one TV station temporarily stopped airing the ad as a result.