Jeff Bezos Kowtowed to Trump at Amazon-Delivery Speed

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love," Bezos wrote on Twitter hours after Trump declared victory.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  November 7, 2024 | 11:43am
Photos: Getty Images/Twitter LatestNews
Jeff Bezos Kowtowed to Trump at Amazon-Delivery Speed

In the coming months, a parade of psychos and sycophants will continue to come out of the woodwork for Donald Trump—many in hopes of a cabinet position. But folks, Jeff Bezos got a jump start on all of ’em. Less than 24 hours after Trump declared victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Amazon founder and chairman hopped right on Twitter to fangirl over the president-elect.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” Bezos wrote. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Bezos wasn’t the only Amazon executive to congratulate Trump. Chief executive, Andy Jassy, tweeted: “Congratulations to President-elect Trump on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country.” Comforting!

Are we shocked that a billionaire who spends his time with the Kardashian Klan and the like couldn’t send good vibes to a fascist and convicted felon fast enough? Not really! Is it still nauseating? Absolutely. As many have already noted, Bezos has only used Elon Musk’s Twitter twice this year and both tweets were directed at Trump. The first tweet arrived just after Trump was shot in July.

“Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight,” Bezos wrote, “So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”

Given Bezos’ undeniable power—from helming one of the most relied-upon companies in the world to his stake in the media industry—his apparent support of Trump is disquieting, at best. Lest anyone forget, Bezos also owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that, for the first time in 36 years, didn’t endorse a presidential candidate election. Though, if you asked Bezos, the decision had nothing at all to do with his allegiances.

“I would also like to be clear that no quid pro quo of any kind is at work here,” he wrote in an October op-ed. “Neither campaign nor candidate was consulted or informed at any level or in any way about this decision.” Uh huh.

Welp, it’s probably only a matter of time before Trump is on board Bezos’ $485 million super yacht.

 
Join the discussion...