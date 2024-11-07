Jeff Bezos Kowtowed to Trump at Amazon-Delivery Speed

In the coming months, a parade of psychos and sycophants will continue to come out of the woodwork for Donald Trump—many in hopes of a cabinet position. But folks, Jeff Bezos got a jump start on all of ’em. Less than 24 hours after Trump declared victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Amazon founder and chairman hopped right on Twitter to fangirl over the president-elect.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” Bezos wrote. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Bezos wasn’t the only Amazon executive to congratulate Trump. Chief executive, Andy Jassy, tweeted: “Congratulations to President-elect Trump on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country.” Comforting!