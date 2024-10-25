Judge Blocks Ohio’s Abortion Ban Once and for All

Ohio residents can breathe a sigh of relief: A judge has finally, permanently blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban, about a year after voters in the red state decisively passed a ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion in the state Constitution. Ohio’s abortion ban first took effect in June 2022, just days after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling. Within three months, Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins temporarily blocked the law pending a review of its constitutionality—but it still remained in the books.

Then, on Thursday night, Jenkins released a ruling to permanently block the ban. “Ohio voters have spoken,” he wrote. “The Ohio constitution now unequivocally protects the right to abortion.”