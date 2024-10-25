Lifetime’s Christmas Movies Will Now Feature Sex Scenes. Take That, Hallmark!

Hallmark might be giving its leading ladies the bum’s rush, but its competitor is now letting them touch some onscreen! No, I’m not talking about the Great American Family network, silly. Can you imagine? I’m referring to its tacky cousin Lifetime, of course. That’s right, the channel has decided to feature sex scenes in its Christmas programming. How’s that for naughty and nice?

This week, Sarah Drew, a Lifetime writer and producer told Variety that they’ll be a touch more spice in the eggnog this year thanks to a film entitled: A Carpenter Christmas Romance, starring Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little Liars’ Ali) and Mitchell Slaggert. You’re already sliding off your sleigh, right?

“There’s more steam this year than last year, so get ready,” Drew told the publication. “Mitchell Slaggert, he’s shirtless. He’s also just absolutely perfect in this role…He has so much heart and so much charisma on screen. And Sasha Pieterse is amazing.”

Pieterse, as one familiar with the network’s repertoire of Christmas movies can predict, portrays a novelist who’s returned to her family’s farmhouse. Slaggert, on the other hand, is an artisanal woodworker (lol) who whittled away at her heart years prior.