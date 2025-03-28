Megan Fox’s ‘Celestial Seed’ Is Here!

View this post on Instagram

At the time, Fox captioned her post “Nothing is ever really lost” which alluded to her previous miscarriage at just ten weeks. While Fox has never specified when the miscarriage happened, Baker dedicated a performance at the Billboard Music Awards to the “unborn child” in May 2022. “Welcome back,” Fox concluded the announcement, punctuating the post with a heart and a baby emoji.

It’s no secret that Fox and Baker’s relationship has been, well, turbulent. In 2023, she published a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, and throughout the collection of 70 poems, deployed Greek mythology, theology, and yes, demonology, to detail the many sins of men—Baker included. In the wake of the book’s release in 2023, Fox also told People that, in her experience, relationships are “complicated” and “ugly.”

“For most of us it’s not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war,” she said. “But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more whole version of yourself.”

In March 2024, Fox told Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, that she and Baker had—at one time—called off their engagement but called him her “twin soul,” whether they were together or apart.

“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” Fox explained. “I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. And speaking of tether: Fox has another one in her ex-husband and the father of her three other children, Brian Austen Green. While they seem on infinitely better terms as co-parents, there’s certainly no love lost between Green and Baker of late.

After months of back and forth in the tabloids, Green posted a screenshot of DMs from Baker in which he appears to have picked a fight over Green’s curiosity about Fox’s due date on Thursday morning.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna born. You the FEDS,” one message from Kelly read. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public.”

Anyway…happy for her!