Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Did Not Name Their Baby ‘Vial of Blood’
That was the name I had my money on—but MGK revealed on Instagram that their daughter is named Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Cute!Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
I love celebrity baby names. Famous people are good at very few things, but they’re very good at picking a random object, noun, place—or, if you’re Kim Kardashian, a direction—and bestowing it on their child like a crown of infinity stones. Apple Martin, Chicago West, Moroccan Cannon, River Rocket Blue Dallas, Cricket Pearl, Lyra Antarctica, Bear Blaze, Reign Aston, Pilot Inspektor Lee. If I ever have a kid, I’m going to name them Windowpane Leaf or Glass Basket.
On Tuesday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially added their baby daughter’s name to the mix: Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Or, named another way, Complex Story Knife Fox-Baker!
MGK posted a video of himself playing the ukulele to Saga (who was out of frame), revealing her full name in the caption: “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox”. Cute! I definitely don’t think it’s the craziest name they could have picked, but for her sake, I’m grateful they didn’t go with something like Vial of Blood—which is what I would have bet money on.
Fox shares three kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK has one daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon. So Saga Blade definitely wins for wildest name, which a source told People just made sense to Fox and MGK.
“The name Saga, which means ‘story’ or ‘tale’ really felt right to them,” the person sourcesplained (lol) to People’s audience. “It’s a new chapter—full of meaning and hope.”
Last we heard about the couple’s status, or, more accurately, the last TMZ reported “sources” saying about the couple’s status, was that they were still broken up, still not talking, and that Fox’s “inner circle” was thrilled about it all. That was in January, and MGK responded by Instagramming two emo photos with the caption, “how can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything.” Fair enough.
“She’s done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn’t have much contact with MGK,” another “source” told People in January. “She’s doing okay. She’s very excited about the baby.”Saga Blade arrived in the world on March 27; MGK shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️.” For the astrology-curious, that’s an Aries, Pisces, and Gemini emoji—so I’m assuming Saga Blade is either a Pisces Rising and Gemini Moon, or Gemini Rising and Pisces Moon. Either way, along with her Aries sun, that’s a pretty wild combination. But that’s a blog for another day.Godspeed, Saga Blade! Hopefully, your life will be less saga and more fairytale.
