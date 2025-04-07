Guess Who’s Going to the Met Gala

Can you feel it in the air? The scrambling of sycophants? The criminally low wages of workers? The first Monday in May is upon us, folks. On May 5, the Met Gala will once again convene captains of industry and the famous capitalists they call friends at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for an evening of dresses, dancing, and not a single scruple about celebrating their influence and immense wealth amid an ongoing genocide and a fascist dictatorship.

While I don’t care much for this godforsaken event brought to you by scores of overextended, underpaid employees, I do delight in the frivolous gossip that accompanies it. Who’s wearing what? How many people elbowed their way into the infamous bathroom selfie this year? Did Zendaya annihilate the competition again? You get it.