No One Is Inciting Violence by Pointing Out the Dire Consequences of a 2nd Trump Term

On Saturday afternoon, we all learned about the attempt on former President Trump’s life—whether it was through memes about not getting your ears pierced at Claire’s or encountering the worst, vaguely homoerotic right-wing fan art of Trump you’ve ever seen on your timeline. One way or another, even as details about the gunman remain sparse (save that he was a 20-year-old white man ), we’re all navigating the aftermath together, and it’s… not great!

The shooting took place at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and left one dead, and Trump with a visible, bloody cut on his ear. President Biden and top Democrats have since been quick to condemn “political violence.” But top Republicans have been just as quick to blame Democrats for the attack by framing anything anyone’s said about the existential threat that Trump’s reelection poses as an incitement of political violence.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) wrote in the hours after the shooting on Saturday night, long before any tangible details about the shooter were known. “That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.” (It’s since been reported that the shooter was a registered Republican but donated a small amount to a Democratic action committee.) Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said point-blank that the attack on Trump was “aided and abetted by the radical Left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse.”

“When the message goes out constantly that the election of Donald Trump would be a threat to democracy and that the Republic would end, it heats up the environment,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said on NBC on Sunday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also criticized Trump critics for emphasizing the stakes of reelecting Trump: “You know, if he wins, democracy is not going to end. He’s not a fascist. … The rhetoric is way too hot,” Graham said over the weekend.