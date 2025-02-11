Oh No! A Man Did Not Like Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo…

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass,” Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  February 11, 2025 | 9:52am
Photo: Screenshot/Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Oh No! A Man Did Not Like Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo…

Well, it was inevitable. A man managed to find fault in Kendrick Lamar‘s Super Bowl halftime show. No, I’m not talking about President Trump or your conservative uncle who aired out his grievances with a lengthy Facebook post. I’m referring to ESPN host and sports journalist, Stephen A. Smith.

Now, it wasn’t Lamar’s sublime Celine bootcuts or his diabolical, Bugs Bunny-reminiscent smirk that Smith took issue with. In fact, if you were to believe his tweet about the performance, you’d actually assume he loved it.

“OMG…..OMG……@kendricklamar did it. Not only did he rock the beat of “Not Like Us”……he sang the lyrics. He did it. Mentioned “Drake” by name too. Awwwww Damn! Helluva halftime show. The brother showed out. #Salute!” he fangirled after the show.

What Smith didn’t like, as he made crystal clear on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, was Serena Williams‘ cameo.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass,” Smith said. “Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.” I’m sorry, can you imagine being that insecure about the mere hypothetical that your wife would crip walk all over the grave of a brief fling circa 2015? And beyond that, Williams’ dance actually transcended any diss at Drake. The crip walk, as we all well know now, was also in reference to the backlash she received while celebrating her Wimbledon win against Maria Sharapova at the 2012 Olympics.

Of course, Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has since entered the chat.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows…” Ohanian tweeted in his wife’s defense. “This is bigger than music.”

And on Sunday night, immediately after the performance, Ohanian tweeted: “Pretty fantastic halftime show.” He also reposted a tweet of Williams dancing with the caption: “Highlight of the Super Bowl.”

You get it. Ohanian seems pretty unbothered. And even if he wasn’t…who gives a shit? Who is a man to deny a woman the right to be petty? Especially in the year 2025, when we have every reason to be and men are out here being praised for doing the same? Grow up.

  • Enjoy this photo of Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend raising the roof (and his blood pressure). Is it just me, or is their dynamic kind of giving Alec and Hillary Baldwin…[Page Six]
  • A newer, pettier “great gowns, beautiful gowns” just dropped!!! Dionne Warwick insinuated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss was due either to Taylor Swift or Donald Trump‘s support of the team. [Daily Mail]
  • Justin Baldoni admits to an “intense” year in new podcast interview that was recorded before the warring It Ends With Us suits. [People]
  • Armie Hammer said he wouldn’t not work with Woody Allen. *insert shock here* [NME]
  • The Village People are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…I wonder why. [TMZ]
  • Charlie Puth calls on Kanye West to stop being himself. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Speaking of! Did you know the rapper was selling swastika t-shirts during the Super Bowl? [Variety]

 
Join the discussion...