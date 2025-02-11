Oh No! A Man Did Not Like Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo…

Well, it was inevitable. A man managed to find fault in Kendrick Lamar‘s Super Bowl halftime show. No, I’m not talking about President Trump or your conservative uncle who aired out his grievances with a lengthy Facebook post. I’m referring to ESPN host and sports journalist, Stephen A. Smith.

Now, it wasn’t Lamar’s sublime Celine bootcuts or his diabolical, Bugs Bunny-reminiscent smirk that Smith took issue with. In fact, if you were to believe his tweet about the performance, you’d actually assume he loved it.

“OMG…..OMG……@kendricklamar did it. Not only did he rock the beat of “Not Like Us”……he sang the lyrics. He did it. Mentioned “Drake” by name too. Awwwww Damn! Helluva halftime show. The brother showed out. #Salute!” he fangirled after the show.

What Smith didn’t like, as he made crystal clear on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, was Serena Williams‘ cameo.