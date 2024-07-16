GOP Platform Leader Tells Anti-Abortion Extremists Not to Worry

The Republican National Convention is underway and in the midst of GOP leaders falling in line with former President Trump’s “leave abortion up to the states” bullshit as well as mainstream media’s near-blind acceptance of this lie, new comments from the RNC platform committee’s deputy policy director should make things very clear for everyone.

After the party adopted and shared its official 2024 platform last week, Ed Martin gave away the game while yapping on his radio show, Pro America Report. First reported by Mother Jones, Martin said, “Don’t let anybody tell you there’s not protections for pro-life. There’s not as many words describing it, but there’s protection under the Constitution, that life is protected.”