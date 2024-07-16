Katie Britt Keeps Trying to Distance the GOP From Its War on IVF

In March, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) rose to national prominence by delivering a bizarre counter-speech to President Biden’s State of the Union address from her home kitchen. And on Monday, she spoke again, this time at the Republican National Convention’s opening night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, largely railing against inflation and Biden’s presidential fitness. But her speech was also rife with the Republican Party’s bullshit narrative about being the party of family, despite its escalating war on IVF and fertility technology. “Families across our nation deserve better,” Britt said, further pledging that in former President Trump’s second term, he’ll “put parents, families, and hard-working Americans first.”

The remarks came after Britt told Axios earlier in the day that she accepted Trump’s position of leaving abortion up to the states, a subject she completely avoided in her speech. “I think obviously President Trump has set the agenda,” Britt told the outlet. The GOP formally adopted its 2024 platform on Monday, which had previously received fawning media coverage for supposedly “softening” its anti-abortion stance. But while the platform doesn’t openly call for a national abortion ban (like it did in 2016), it does call for the 14th Amendment to apply to fetuses and accord them personhood and citizenship rights, which is arguably even more terrifying.