The DNC Trolls the RNC Over Trump’s ‘TACO’ Nickname With…Free Lunch? 

They say you’ll never forget where you were during major historical events: I was on the first floor of Bird Library at Syracuse University when we got Osama Bin Laden; I was on a treadmill in the Lower East Side when that guy missed Trump; and today, June 3—a day that is sure to go down in U.S. political history—I was sitting on my couch, reading about how our FDA commissioner just pledged to needlessly investigate the abortion pill, when I learned that, finally, after months of asking, “Where the fuck are the Democrats?” the Democrats had taken a stand against fascism.

On Tuesday, Mother Jones reported that the Democratic National Committee got a taco truck to park outside the Republican National Committee’s DC headquarters and hand out free tacos. I know, I could barely believe it either.

The move is seemingly meant to troll the GOP for President Donald Trump’s latest nickname, TACO, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. But to me, it just sounds like the DNC is catering the RNC’s lunch break. (Though it does appear like the tacos were free to anyone.)

Robert Armstrong, a columnist for the Financial Times, coined the term in his “Unhedged” newsletter on May 2 to describe Trump’s embarrassing tariff announcement in which he essentially threatened to tank the global economy, but then rolled those back real quick when the markets actually started to plunge.