The Democrats are trying to mock the GOP with Trump’s newest nickname, Trump Always Chickens Out. But it mostly sounds like they’re just giving them free tacos.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  June 3, 2025 | 3:06pm
The DNC Trolls the RNC Over Trump’s ‘TACO’ Nickname With…Free Lunch? 

They say you’ll never forget where you were during major historical events: I was on the first floor of Bird Library at Syracuse University when we got Osama Bin Laden; I was on a treadmill in the Lower East Side when that guy missed Trump; and today, June 3—a day that is sure to go down in U.S. political history—I was sitting on my couch, reading about how our FDA commissioner just pledged to needlessly investigate the abortion pill, when I learned that, finally, after months of asking, “Where the fuck are the Democrats?” the Democrats had taken a stand against fascism.

On Tuesday, Mother Jones reported that the Democratic National Committee got a taco truck to park outside the Republican National Committee’s DC headquarters and hand out free tacos. I know, I could barely believe it either.

The move is seemingly meant to troll the GOP for President Donald Trump’s latest nickname, TACO, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. But to me, it just sounds like the DNC is catering the RNC’s lunch break. (Though it does appear like the tacos were free to anyone.)

Robert Armstrong, a columnist for the Financial Times, coined the term in his “Unhedged” newsletter on May 2 to describe Trump’s embarrassing tariff announcement in which he essentially threatened to tank the global economy, but then rolled those back real quick when the markets actually started to plunge.

Trump got asked about the nickname during a recent press conference on May 28, which was seemingly the first time he’d heard of the term. “I chicken out? I’ve never heard that,” Trump told the reporter. “That’s a nasty question. To me, that’s the nastiest question.” Trump is the boy who cried nasty.

But back to the taco truck. It was parked outside between 12 and 2 p.m. and featured a photo of Trump in a chicken suit with the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan. If I’m a Republican, I’m probably a little annoyed…but I’m probably more excited about getting myself a delicious taco.

“With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement. And yet…the best idea the DNC could come up with was a free food truck? Democrats are truly never beating the “what the fuck are they doing” allegations.

