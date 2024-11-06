How the Fuck Did It Go This Wrong Again?!

Even though 2016 felt like someone ripped out my insides via my throat, right now still somehow manages to feel worse. Donald Trump, our 45th president, who is a sexual predator and convicted felon; staged an insurrection; denied election results; buried federal climate change reports; insulted and endangered women, minorities, and the LGTBQ community; and installed conservative Supreme Court justices (and wing-nut judges up and down the federal bench) that have—among other things—overturned Roe v. Wade, still won, and will also be our 47th president.

Despite his racist rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27 that actually seemed to turn some voters against him, and despite the shot of hopium from famed pollster Ann Selzer heading into election week, some key swing states—namely Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—broke decisively for Trump.

In addition to the Electoral College, Trump won the popular vote. The polls were wrong, fucking again. It was not a close race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris: As of publishing this, he’s won 51% of the popular vote, and 277 electoral votes. She fared terribly, under-performing President Joe Biden in every state he won, including solid blue regions like New York City.

Fewer people voted in 2024 than in 2020, and according to national exit polls, President Joe Biden won 57% of women’s support; Harris only got 54%.