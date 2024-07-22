The Oldest-Ever Presidential Candidate Is Trying to Attack Kamala Harris for Laughing

On Sunday afternoon, the news hit like a falling coconut to the head: President Joe Biden announced he was suspending his bid for president. Minutes later, followed by large swaths of the Democratic establishment, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to top the ticket. With Harris as the presumptive nominee, everything’s changed for the Trump-Vance campaign—their go-to strategy of attacking 81-year-old Biden’s presidential fitness and, err, aliveness is no longer on the table. Now, just a few months out from election day, they’re being forced to pivot to attacking Harris. And it’s not going well for them so far.

Hours before Biden’s announcement, as the walls seemed to be closing in on the president’s candidacy, Trump tested the waters by attacking Harris: “Kamala, I call her laughing Kamala,” he said at a Michigan rally on Saturday night. “Have you ever watched her laugh? She’s crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She’s nuts. She is not as crazy as Nancy Pelosi.” On Sunday, when Harris emerged as Democrats’ likely nominee, right-wing influencers like Libs of TikTok shared a supercut of Harris laughing and a clip of her stating her pronouns. Fox News’ Sean Hannity similarly went after Harris for her penchant for joyful outbursts. Oh no—not a president who laughs! Anything but that!

Additionally, popular right-wing influencers are now pushing the sexist and misogynistic nonsense that Harris should be disqualified because she’s an adult woman who doesn’t have biological children. (Harris, through her marriage to Doug Emhoff, is a stepmother.) Other desperate right-wing hacks like Milo Yiannopoulos (who is, A. British, and B. has literally endorsed pedophilia) have also tried to weaponize rumors about Harris’ dating history against her, as if Trump hasn’t famously cheated on all of his wives, including allegedly with an adult film star while Melania Trump was pregnant.

So they’re going with “Kamala Harris is a childless slut” when their candidate has five children with three different women, cheated on his first wife with the second, cheated on the third with a Playboy model when the wife was pregnant & a porn star when she was postpartum, ok. https://t.co/Ur1S1I3FMh — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 22, 2024