Trump Tells Reporter to ‘Just Stop Talking’ About Abortion

After voting in Florida on Tuesday morning, a reporter tried to ask Trump how he voted on Amendment 4, the state's abortion rights measure, and Trump did not like it!

By Lauren Tousignant  |  November 5, 2024 | 2:46pm
Photo: Screenshot AbortionPolitics 2024 Election
Let the record show that, even in the final moments of the most important election of our lifetime (so far), Donald Trump remained a bratty little crybaby who stomps his feet and whines when reporters ask him simple questions.

Despite saying for weeks that he’d be voting by mail, Trump voted in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday morning. How is a convicted felon allowed to vote, you might ask. Florida law states that if a resident has an out-of-state conviction (Trump has 34), they’ll defer to that state’s voting laws—and in New York, if you’re a convicted felon, you’re still allowed to vote as long as you’re not in jail during the election. So here we are.

After exiting the voting booth, he spoke to reporters for about 15 minutes and answered a few questions…”answered” being a generous term.

“Did you vote against the abortion measure?” one reporter asked, referring to Florida’s Amendment 4 which, if it passes, would enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution and get rid of the state’s six-week ban. In August, Trump told NBC that a six-week ban was “too short,” but hours later, he told a reporter outside one of his rallies that he’d be voting “No” on Amendment 4 because Minnesota is executing newborns. (Lol.) Ever since, he’s done his damnedest to avoid answering any questions about abortion at all, especially Amendment 4.

“We did a great job in that, we brought it back to the states, as you know,” Trump told the reporter. “I believe in exceptions as Ronald Reagan did, and we did a great job, we did something that they wanted to do for 52 years.” Notably, the question was not if he thinks he did a great job overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A few moments later, the reporter tried again. “I just want to ask again about the abortion amendment and whether you voted against it, and also if Melania Trump…” she asks, before Trump cuts her off to say, “Just stop talking about that.” Welp.

Melania wrote about her ardent support of abortion rights in her memoir, so I would have loved to hear the reporter’s full question to her. Anyway.

“Did you vote against the abortion amendment?” should be one of the easiest questions for Trump to answer since, yes he did, because no he does not support Amendment 4, because he does not support abortion rights. Except, abortion rights are popular with Americans and in Florida, specifically, they poll higher than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another anti-abortion ghoul. So now Trump has to get himself all tongue-tied in order to try and confuse voters about his anti-abortion record. Sounds exhausting! If I were him, I sure wouldn’t want to be president.

 
