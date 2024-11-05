Trump Tells Reporter to ‘Just Stop Talking’ About Abortion

Let the record show that, even in the final moments of the most important election of our lifetime (so far), Donald Trump remained a bratty little crybaby who stomps his feet and whines when reporters ask him simple questions.

Despite saying for weeks that he’d be voting by mail, Trump voted in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday morning. How is a convicted felon allowed to vote, you might ask. Florida law states that if a resident has an out-of-state conviction (Trump has 34), they’ll defer to that state’s voting laws—and in New York, if you’re a convicted felon, you’re still allowed to vote as long as you’re not in jail during the election. So here we are.

After exiting the voting booth, he spoke to reporters for about 15 minutes and answered a few questions…”answered” being a generous term.