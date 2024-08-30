Trump Says He’s Voting ‘No’ on Florida Abortion Amendment Because Minnesota Is Executing Newborns

It’s been a long summer of former president and Florida resident Donald Trump either avoiding questions about the state’s abortion amendment or promising to hold a conference about it “in the future.” But on Friday night, ahead of his rally in Johnstown, PA, he definitively said he’ll be voting “no” on Amendment 4, which would overturn Florida’s six-week abortion ban, which has been in effect since May, and enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution. He also said Minnesota “and other states” “have it” so that you can “execute a baby after birth.” I will not insult your intelligence by stating that that’s not true.

“So I think six weeks, you need more time than six weeks, I’ve disagreed with that right from the early primaries when I heard about it, I disagreed with it,” Trump began when a Fox News reporter asked if he was “voting yes or no on Amendment 4.” Trump continued: “At the same time, the democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation, where you can do an abortion in the ninth month, and some of the states like Minnesota and other states have it where you can actually execute the baby after birth.”

“All of that stuff is unacceptable, so I will be voting no for that reason,” he concluded. I have no idea where the Minnesota stuff is coming from, but at a town hall in Wisconsin on Thursday, he also lied and said that the state is executing babies.

Trump’s comments on Amendment 4 come 24 hours after he told NBC News that a six-week abortion ban was “too short” and that he’d be “voting that we need more than six weeks” in November. You can’t vote for more weeks without voting in favor of the amendment, so it’s been a fun 24 hours of laughing at JD Vance attempting damage control and imagining that Trump read and considered Karlie Kloss’ abortion op-ed. No one actually believed that he’d vote for abortion rights, but it’s pretty telling that it took him this long to say so.

