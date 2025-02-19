Trump’s Useless ‘Executive Order’ on IVF Could Have Been an Email

Don’t be fooled. Trump’s executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF.

“If he is actually serious about taking real action to accomplish his own campaign promise to make IVF free for everyone, there’s a simple way he can prove it: He can call on Senate Republicans to immediately back my Right to IVF Act that would require insurance plans to cover IVF,” Duckworth said. “Otherwise, it’s all just lip-service from a known liar.” Senate Republicans have blocked Duckworth’s bill each time she’s brought it forward since 2022.

On the campaign trail, Trump faced the deep unpopularity of abortion bans and rising threats to IVF, especially after the Alabama Supreme Court last year ruled that frozen embryos are “extrauterine children” whose destruction qualifies for wrongful death suits, temporarily shuttering IVF access across the state. So, last fall, Trump declared himself the “father of IVF” and pledged to make it widely available, which ruffled feathers among fiscal conservatives and anti-abortion leaders who see IVF, like abortion, as murder.

And he really pissed off those same anti-abortion extremists with his latest stunt. “IVF is NOT pro-life,” Live Action’s Lila Rose tweeted after Trump’s order, alongside stats about how few frozen embryos lead to live births. Another anti-abortion activist and writer called the order “horrific” and blamed IVF for “the death of countless unborn children.” I’m tempted to laugh, but it’s genuinely terrifying that a movement as powerful as the anti-abortion movement sees the world this way.

In any case, all of Trump’s campaign trail “advocacy” for IVF was political posturing, and his Tuesday order is just more posturing. When it comes to threats to IVF, the call is coming from inside the house: Trump is literally the leader of a party that’s increasingly attacking access to fertility treatments.

And it’s not just Senate Republicans’ repeated refusal to advance Duckworth’s bill. In 2023, GOP lawmakers in a slew of state legislatures introduced “life begins at conception” bills that jeopardized IVF. The North Carolina Republican Party’s official 2024 platform, adopted in June, opposes the destruction of human embryos—effectively a ban on IVF. In May, the Texas GOP ratified its official 2024 platform, which calls for the criminalization of IVF. Tennessee Republicans last February blocked a bill to enshrine protections for IVF and birth control because they said it would weaken their total abortion ban. And Vice President JD Vance was among the GOP senators who voted against Democrats’ pro-IVF bill last year. In August, reporters resurfaced his foreword endorsing a 2017 essay collection by the Heritage Foundation that expresses reservations about the morality of IVF.

We should all agree that IVF and all fertility and reproductive health care (including abortion!!!!!!!) should be more affordable and accessible to all. Barbara Collura, president of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, told HuffPost that Trump’s order “is a first step.” Trust me, I’ll be following along to see if that “first step” leads to a second one.

But we definitely don’t have to thank Trump for anything. First, because he hasn’t done anything yet. And second, because even if he did, policies don’t exist in a vacuum. How is this administration pro-family if I have a baby through IVF, and the baby catches measles and dies because Trump’s administration ended vaccine mandates? Or if I can’t afford to feed my baby after Trump and Elon Musk end SNAP? Or if I conceive through IVF, experience pregnancy complications, and die or almost die because Trump, as he so often brags, killed Roe? Or, for immigrant communities, what good are lowered IVF costs for building a family if this administration deports or threatens your family members? This administration has obsessively pushed its birth rate obsession on all of us, from Vance’s creepy speech at the annual March for Life in January, to Trump’s transportation secretary writing in a memo that communities with more married couples with children should be prioritized. But how, exactly, is anyone who isn’t a billionaire supposed to feel safe and supported having kids under the conditions they’re creating?

If Trump really wants to help families and people trying to start families, he can simply resign and fuck off into the sun.