Trump’s Useless ‘Executive Order’ on IVF Could Have Been an Email
The order simply asks for policy advice from his staff. It changes literally nothing right now.Screenshot: YouTube Politics
There’s a special place in hell for people who waste your time with meetings that could have been an email, and I hope Donald Trump ends up there. (I hope he goes to hell for many reasons, but I digress.) On Tuesday, the president signed a bizarre, so-called executive order on IVF, stating that “Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000.” True! Now, what does the order do, exactly? Well, nothing. It instructs the assistant to the president on domestic policy to give Trump a list of policy recommendations to shore up access to the fertility treatment and “aggressively [reduce] out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment” within 90 days.
“PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF!” press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted on Tuesday, with a siren alert emoji, as if something urgent and imminent happened (it didn’t!) as well as a baby emoji. The rest of her tweet gives away the game that the order does nothing, specifying that all it does is solicit “policy recommendations.” Great!
Not to critique, but couldn’t this “executive order” have just been an email to Trump’s policy adviser…? In practice, it doesn’t change anything. Twenty-four hours after Trump signed it, couples and individuals unable to afford the treatment, or whose insurance plans don’t cover it, are still left in the lurch. It’s a performative gesture and, sadly, multiple single-issue fertility advocacy organizations seemingly took the bait—thanking the president and heaping praise on him without clarifying what this all even means.
But Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who used IVF to conceive and has introduced several bills to codify a right to the treatment, excoriated Trump over the uselessness and deceptiveness of the order. “Don’t be fooled. Donald Trump’s executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF. In fact, he’s the reason IVF is at risk in the first place,” she said in a Tuesday statement. Indeed, since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which Trump takes credit for, IVF has come under threat since abortion bans have helped pave the way for courts or bills to recognize embryos as “children,” or declare that “life begins at conception.” This type of policy jeopardizes the legality of IVF, which requires routine destruction of unused embryos.
Don’t be fooled. Trump’s executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF.
But if he’s actually serious about delivering on his campaign promise, he can prove it by calling on Republicans to back my Right to IVF Act.
Otherwise, it’s all just lip-service from a known liar. https://t.co/4JSBfT3NfW
