We’ve Endured 4 Election Cycles of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

While looking for juicy celebrity gossip to distract you from the nauseating anxiety of today’s election, it became pretty immediately clear that the rich and famous are sticking with gratuitous “I voted and you should, too” selfies, instead of indulging in messy shenanigans. Though, as this Twitter user pointed out, it’d be a good week for celebrities to bury break-up news—so keep an eye out for some under-the-radar splits.

Speaking of…here’s a split that is long overdue, but will seemingly never happen: the Democratic Party and Katy Perry. Last night, the “Woman’s World” singer endorsed Kamala Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh and upheld the time-honored tradition of singing one of her mediocre pop songs. A lot of ink has been spilled about us enduring three election cycles of Donald Trump, but we are on election cycle number four of hearing “Firework.” The human psyche is only so strong…

For historical documentation’s sake, here is Katy Perry performing “Firework” Monday night: