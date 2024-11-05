We’ve Endured 4 Election Cycles of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

The human psyche is only so strong…

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  November 5, 2024 | 9:57am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag 2024 Election
We’ve Endured 4 Election Cycles of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

While looking for juicy celebrity gossip to distract you from the nauseating anxiety of today’s election, it became pretty immediately clear that the rich and famous are sticking with gratuitous “I voted and you should, too” selfies, instead of indulging in messy shenanigans. Though, as this Twitter user pointed out, it’d be a good week for celebrities to bury break-up news—so keep an eye out for some under-the-radar splits. 

Speaking of…here’s a split that is long overdue, but will seemingly never happen: the Democratic Party and Katy Perry. Last night, the “Woman’s World” singer endorsed Kamala Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh and upheld the time-honored tradition of singing one of her mediocre pop songs. A lot of ink has been spilled about us enduring three election cycles of Donald Trump, but we are on election cycle number four of hearing “Firework.” The human psyche is only so strong…

For historical documentation’s sake, here is Katy Perry performing “Firework” Monday night:

@kaypopy2k Katy Perry sings ‘Firework’ Live at Kamala Harris Rally in Pittsburg, PA. She also endorsed the candidate during her medly of hits.🎆🇺🇸💙 #katyperry #firework #kamalaharris2024🇺🇸💙 #presidentialelection #democrats #popstar ♬ original sound – Kay

Here she is performing the same song at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021:

Before she brought “Roar” to the 2016 DNC stage, Perry sang “Firework” at the 2015 primary rally for Hillary Clinton in Iowa:

And finally, here’s a clip of where it all began—in 2012 in Milwaukee for Barack Obama, wearing a body con dress scrawled with his campaign slogan. 

While she didn’t sing for the Dems in 2008, that is probably only because she hadn’t released “Firework” yet. Maybe she saw Obama’s initial campaign and thought, I need to write a pro-confidence pop ballad with patriotic undertones that is so inoffensive, Democrats will include me in their rallies for the next one hundred years. I know Chappell Roan has turned down endorsing or performing for this administration and campaign, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other pop options (poptions, if you will). I dream of a candidate with a better vision for poptimism than Katy Perry.

Some folks have joked that having Perry close out Harris’ campaign last night was a bad omen, but the reality is that she’s performed for so many Dems—both winners and losers—that her presence is less of a harbinger and more of an essential heartbeat to the party. As long as we have a two party system and Democrats are one of those parties, Katy Perry will have a gig every four years. I look forward to her AI-powered hologram in 2084.

  • Rihanna committing voter fraud? I’ll allow it. [Instagram]
  • Chris Martin is the latest victim to fall into a trap door. M. Night Shyamalan, whatever your plan is…it’s working. [CNN]
  • Travis Kelce’s hair is flirting with a Jonathan Taylor Thomas pushed-up bangs style. [Us]
  • It’s worth re-reading this 2018 Quincy Jones interview. [Vulture]

 
Join the discussion...