DNC 2024 Marked Safe From Katy Perry’s ‘Woman’s World’

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is over and Vice President Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president. More importantly, though, the 2024 DNC in Chicago has officially been marked safe from Katy Perry and her disastrous comeback anthem, “Woman’s World.”

There were a couple of close calls throughout the last four days, like when Hillary Clinton walked on stage Monday night to Sara Bareilles’ “Brave.” For a few minutes, I was nervous she’d walk off to Katy Perry’s song about…being a sister, a number one, and a flower? But, ultimately, Clinton walked off the stage to Rachel Patten’s “Fight Song,” as expected, and not a single second of “Woman’s World” was played inside the United Center this week. I swear, after Kamala Harris finished her nomination acceptance speech on Thursday, I could feel the entire state of Illinois breathe a sigh of relief.

Perry’s received a ton of backlash for the tone-deaf single—including from yours truly—and has been in damage control ever since the cringe-inducing rollout. “Woman’s World” and the accompanying music video were so bad and so confusing that most reviews didn’t even mention the fact that Perry concocted this “women’s empowerment” jingle with Dr. Luke—the producer Kesha has accused of drugging and raping her—until the final paragraphs.

It seemed like part of Perry’s plan to force people to like the song was to try and get Kamala Harris to use it for her presidential campaign. After Harris officially launched her bid in July, Perry posted a video of herself singing “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it” while sipping a cocktail—which was definitely an endorsement of Harris and for sure seemed like a play to have her to use “Woman’s World” in her ads. But, just in case there was any confusion, Perry then reposted a video to her Instagram story that supercut “Woman’s World” with some of Harris’ most popular speeches.

Katy Perry endorses Kamala Harris by resharing an edit of her set to “Woman’s World.” pic.twitter.com/desK6QopeJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2024

Perry’s “Roar” was a huge hit with Clinton’s 2016 campaign, so I get why she thought putting the words “Woman” and “World” together in a song title would guarantee her another hit. Luckily, Harris’ team ignored these unsubtle hints and, of course, is using Beyoncé’s “Freedom” to soundtrack her campaign. Thank God.

Give whoever was in charge of barring “Woman’s World” from the DNC a raise.

Subscribe to Jezebel and follow us on Instagram and Twitter for continued coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.