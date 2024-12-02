On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden reportedly channeled his inner Jemima Kirke answering questions on her Instagram story and said, “What the hell, sure.” That’s right: The president issued a full and unconditional pardon to his rascal of a 54-year-old son, Hunter. Earlier this year, Hunter was convicted of illegally buying and possessing a gun while using drugs and also pleaded guilty to nine tax offenses, which stemmed from owing $1.4 million in taxes while simultaneously dropping quite a pretty penny on sex workers, cars, and illegal drugs. All of that is… not ideal, but as Biden alludes to in his statement, Hunter’s varying criminal activities and indiscretions became a highly politicized boogeyman for Republicans. The GOP has spent the better part of the last six odd years (emphasis on odd!) holding one needless investigation or Congressional hearing after another on a man who has never held political office.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice. … I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden wrote. He alleged that Hunter was “singled out” for prosecution “only because he is my son”

Truly: Good for Hunter! Who cares! My one ask is that Biden also take full advantage of the sweeping powers of the presidency to pardon, offer clemency, or commute the sentences of unjustly prosecuted individuals across the country, who are disproportionately poor and people of color. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there are currently 2,241 people on state or federal death rows across the U.S.