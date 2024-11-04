Dear Conservative Women: You’ve Been Duped

Donald J. Trump is a man who lies about everything—especially abortion—yet some voters believe his claims that, if elected, he will continue to leave abortion to the states.

This false belief partly explains why pro-abortion ballot measures are polling better than the Democratic candidates who support abortion rights. Data from October showed that large swaths of voters in Arizona, Nevada, and Florida support both Trump and the abortion amendments in their states.

Voters have also recently been telling reporters that they just don’t think Trump would—or even could—ban the procedure nationwide.

A 27-year-old mother named Emily Jones told the Washington Post she’s voting for Arizona’s abortion amendment and for Donald Trump—despite the fact that she had an abortion after an ectopic pregnancy, which may have saved her life. Jones, a registered independent, told the Post she believes that Trump only wants to ban abortions later in pregnancy. And despite the fact that she and her husband don’t want any more kids due to risks to her health, she believes she’ll still be able to get an abortion if necessary. “I don’t think he’ll actually outright ban it,” Jones said. “I think he’s learned.” Leaving aside that this quote reeks of Sen. Susan Collins, no one needs a later abortion until they do, and sometimes that’s after receiving new medical information at, say, your 20-week checkup.

A 60-year-old male voter in Arizona, who apparently has never heard of Project 2025, told the Post that a possible Trump administration can’t do anything on its own to restrict or ban abortion. “There’s nothing more the executive branch can do,” he said, adding, “He’s already said he won’t sign a national ban.”