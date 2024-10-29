Ilona Maher Says Her Reply Guys Are Just…’Positive Moms’

It’s safe to say that 2024 has been a good year for Ilona Maher. She won the bronze at the Paris Olympic Games; became the internet’s favorite comfort content creator and a Sports Illustrated model; earned a spot on this season of Dancing With The Stars, and while the mirror ball trophy has yet to be handed out, she’s already taken home the title of America’s Sweetheart.

In a new People cover story, Maher got very candid on her latest moniker. The truth, she told the magazine, is that honored as she might be, being American’s Sweetheart hasn’t exactly helped her in the romance department.

“What dating life?” the Olympian said when asked if she was in a relationship. “Honestly, I haven’t been on a date in years.” Honestly? Fair enough! I’m very notably not an Olympian, nor am I currently competing on a television show that foists an entirely new skillset on its contestants, and I can’t even bring myself to reply to any one of the DJs half-heartedly lobbing a “hey” my way on Raya.

However, the journalist who spoke to Maher clearly had a hard time believing her and wondered what her DMs looked like. According to Maher, her inboxes are comprised of very sincere moms. "It's all very positive moms that are like, 'I love what you've done for my daughter,' and I'm like, 'Where's the NFL players? I thought there'd be more. No billionaires in here?'" Maher said before noting that she'd try dating apps at some point—that is, when her schedule clears. Frankly, I think she can do better than an NFL player or a billionaire, but I get it. If I became America's Sweetheart, my expectations for my DMs would be a bit more than moms, too, (Rebecca Ferguson, Julianne Moore, and Cate Blanchett…y'all are different). As she later reveals in the interview, no one's really fulfilled her expectations where a partner is concerned just yet. "I've never really had somebody who's come to my rugby games," she said. "Somebody who's really proud to see me shine and wants me to keep growing—someone who shows me off." Jesus, that's bleak. If there's this little hope for a quadruple threat such as Maher, what's left for the threat-less? Fortunately, Maher said she's currently just taking comfort in her busy schedule, and more importantly, her couch. "I was heading home from rehearsal, and I saw these people going out to bars, and I was like, 'I'm young, I should be going out meeting people, talking to hot people,'" she told the publication, adding that the feeling quickly faded. "I was like, 'I've got to get to my couch, I'm tired, I'm doing too much.'" Relatable as ever!

