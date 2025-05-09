Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser

Come 2026, Georgia Republicans are hellbent on unseating Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), the young, charismatic Democrat increasingly being eyed for a presidential bid in 2028. But infighting is already threatening the party’s chances of putting up a united front. Far-right firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is expected to launch a potential Senate bid against Ossoff—but according to a Thursday report in Axios, President Trump privately worries the congresswoman might just be his least favorite thing: a loser.

“The president loves MTG. He doesn’t love her chances in a general,” one Trump adviser told the outlet. Axios further reports that both Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who announced this month that he won’t enter the Senate race himself, “both” are concerned about the polls. “One poll conducted by a Republican group shows her getting smoked,” one person told Axios.

Trump and Kemp, who have mended their relationship since falling out in 2020 when Kemp declined to help Trump steal the election, are set to meet in the coming days and coalesce around a candidate to challenge Ossoff. Greene is among the candidates they’re eyeing, as is Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), who announced his bid for Senate this week. But Trump is also eyeing another long-time supporter, Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.), and failed Senate candidate-slash-current small business administrator in the Trump administration, Kelly Loeffler. According to Axios, however, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), a former truck driver, one of Trump’s earliest supporters, and an architect of the aggressively anti-immigrant Laken Riley Act, is seen as the front-runner for Trump’s backing right now.

Amid new reporting about Trump’s doubts about Greene, her social media posts this week and appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Monday appear increasingly adversarial toward Trump and his advisers. Greene, for instance, appeared to criticize the Trump administration and Republican Party on Twitter this week for steering the U.S. in the direction of war with Iran, when Greene says she campaigned against war. On Bannon’s podcast, she maintained that she isn’t criticizing Trump but establishment Republicans in Congress.

But even more pointedly, she aggressively pushed back on the idea that she’d be unable to win in a general election, stating that she won her Congressional seat without Trump. “Never forget, I got here on my own with the people. I didn’t get elected with the president’s endorsement. I fought through a primary, and a runoff, and I won. And I won a general election—President Trump endorsed me then—but I already won the general election anyways,” she said. Greene then suggested Trump advisers are feeding him lies about her chances: “Here’s the issue, Steve, is they think they can manipulate the president, but you can’t manipulate the base.”

I’m all for as much Republican infighting as possible, and I’m certainly all-in for the idea of Greene running for Senate, winning the GOP primary, and being destroyed by Ossoff in the general. But, alas, 2026 is still way too far away to make any sweeping predictions.

In the meantime, Greene, the same far-right conspiracy theorist who’s likened vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, is beefing up her credentials by legislating on the things that everyday people care about—like her bill, passed this week, to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” That oughtta show voters she’s serious!

