America’s Most-Hated Senator Is in the ‘Fight of His Political Career’

It’s the final stretch of the 2024 campaign trail, and Vice President Kamala Harris announced an unexpected move this week: She’s heading to Houston, Texas on Friday. There, Harris will make her final pitch to voters by pinning the state’s devastating abortion ban on Donald Trump—and she’ll be joined by none other than Houston legend Beyoncé.

Polling from September shows Trump anywhere from four to 12 points ahead of Harris in the Lone Star State. But there’s another, much closer race that might be the Democrats’ closest shot at winning a state-wide race in Texas for the first time since Ann Richards was elected governor in 1994.

In 2018, after weeks of deadlocked polls and frenzied speculation, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) narrowly won a second term in the U.S. Senate, defeating his charismatic, young opponent, Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, by about two points. O’Rourke’s loss felt like a gut punch, but it also inspired hope: Cruz—and Texas Republicans—finally appeared vulnerable.

This time, Cruz’s opponent is Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), a former NFL star who’s currently running on his outspoken support for abortion rights. Over the last two weeks, polls put Cruz between one to six points ahead of Allred, and earlier this month, reports surfaced about panic inside the Texas GOP over internal polls giving Cruz a mere one-point advantage. Cruz, himself, has very publicly blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for sabotaging his campaign, alleging that McConnell’s PAC isn’t sending him enough money.

On the national level, Allred is riding a wave of excitement, aided, in part, by Cruz’s vast unpopularity. Earlier this month, all eyes were on the 41-year-old rising Democratic star when he read Cruz for filth at their first and only debate. “You’re not pro-life,” Allred told his opponent. “It’s not pro-life to deny women care so long that they can’t have children anymore. It’s not pro-life to force a victim of rape to carry their rapist’s baby. It’s not pro-life that our maternal mortality rate has skyrocketed by 56%. … So, to every Texas woman at home, every Texas family watching this: understand that when Ted Cruz says he’s pro-life, he doesn’t mean yours.” By contrast, Cruz is dodging every abortion-related question and running from his anti-abortion positions that have defined his political career.

So, could Ted Cruz really lose? Paul Brace, a political scientist and professor at Rice University, told Jezebel Cruz is currently facing the “fight of his political career,” though Brace will ultimately be surprised if Allred pulls it off. “Democrats have been hoping to win state-wide in Texas for 20 years now, but it’s a lot like Lucy and the football in the ground, and they’re always disappointed.”