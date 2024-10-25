Texas Abortion Ban Survivor Says Ted Cruz Was a No-Show at Her Congressional Testimony

Ted Cruz is facing the fight of his political career to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat for a third term, and is currently polling neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent, Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas). It doesn’t help that abortion rights and the violence wrought by Texas’ abortion ban are a focal point of his race, because seemingly all Cruz can do is run from the issue.

On Friday, four Texas women who’ve suffered under the state’s abortion ban condemned Cruz, not just for his staunchly anti-abortion record, but for his recent, insulting evasiveness on the issue. In a feature published by Newsweek, Kate Cox, Lauren Miller, Taylor Edwards, Kaitlyn Kash, and Ashley Brandt—who have each shared harrowing stories of nearly dying from being denied emergency abortion care—all declared Cruz a “liar.”

In 2022, Miller was pregnant with twins when she learned that one wouldn’t survive due to a genetic defect called Trisomy 18. Continuing to carry the unviable fetus could result in a life-threatening sepsis infection or threaten the viable fetus she was also carrying. But under Texas law, and because she wasn’t about to die, doctors wouldn’t provide her with an emergency abortion, so Miller was forced to travel to Colorado for care. In June, to mark the second anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health and speak about the impact of Texas’ ban, Miller recounted her experience for a Senate subcommittee hearing. She says Cruz, who sits on that subcommittee, didn’t bother to show up.

“I don’t know if he was too busy podcasting or whatever, but he certainly wasn’t there to do his job,” Miller told the outlet. In contrast, Allred personally met with her for an hour. “That’s the kind of representative I want—somebody who will actually listen.”