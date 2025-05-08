Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane?! It’s white smoke indicating a new pope! And he is American! Exciting? Kind of? I can’t really feign patriotism at this current political moment, but a Chicagoan pope will certainly please my Catholic mother-in-law, which is good enough for me.

Robert Francis Prevost is the first American cardinal to ever be elected pope, and he’s chosen the name Pope Leo XIV. Though not the shortest conclave (Pope Julius, who was elected in 10 hours in 1503, owns that achievement), the decision to elect Prevost in just two days and four rounds of votes was shockingly fast. What that tells me is that there was a disappointing lack of drama and not nearly the amount of intrigue the 2024 film Conclave promised would occur behind the closed doors of the Sistine Chapel. It seems like it just went pretty smoothly and there were no Stanley Tucci monologues whispered in echoey stairwells or secretive copy machine antics handled by a terse nun played by Isabella Rossellini. Fine. Whatever. Their loss.