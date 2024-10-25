Billionaire Newspaper Owners Seemingly Afraid Harris Endorsements Would Upset Trump

Welcome back to Barf Bag. This Friday feature, highlighting the most vomit-inducing news of the week, is typically a subscriber-only benefit. But in these final weeks before Election Day, we’re making Barf Bag available to all readers. (Feel free to still subscribe!)

We’re about 10 days out from the election and the owners of two of the country’s largest newspapers are sucking up to former president Donald Trump. Both the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post said this week that they would break tradition and not endorse a presidential candidate—conveniently after both their editorial boards said they started working on endorsements of Vice President Kamala Harris. These outlets are both owned by billionaires: biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the Times in 2018, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought the Post in 2013.

First, last week, the Times quietly declined to endorse a candidate in the presidential race for the first time since 2008, instead publishing a list of other endorsements while still noting that it is “no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation.” On Tuesday, Semafor reported that Soon-Shiong had actually blocked the Times’ endorsement. (He donated to Hillary Clinton in 2016 but later sought an appointment in the Trump administration.) Then, on Wednesday, Times editorials editor Mariel Garza resigned and told the Columbia Journalism Review that the editorial board was planning to endorse Harris.

Soon-Shiong, who is worth an estimated $11 billion, wrote on Twitter after the story came out that, instead of making an additional endorsement, he asked the editorial board to basically create a pros and cons list for each candidate so readers could decide for themselves. He concluded, “Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision.” Doesn’t sound like much of a suggestion or a choice, my guy. CJR also noted that “Elon Musk, who is friendly with Soon-Shiong—they are both South African-born billionaire entrepreneurs—replied to that post: ‘Makes sense.'” Super reassuring.

People have been canceling their Times subscriptions in droves, and when an outlet asked Soon-Shiong about that on Thursday, he blamed the readers—not himself—for possible damage to the newsroom. “You can voice your opinion, but I hope they understand by not subscribing that it just adds to the demise of democracy and the fourth estate.”