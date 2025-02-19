Come Chat at Jezebel’s Emergency Discord Happy Hour

By Kylie Cheung  |  February 19, 2025 | 3:13pm
Art: iStockphoto Entertainment
There’s one question on everyone’s mind lately and it’s: What is going on???? And that question then unfolds into about 50 more: Are we all about to get bird flu? Or, wait… measles??? What, exactly, did Trump mean when he tweeted “he who saves this country can break no laws” without a “haha, JK!” at the end??? Did you, too, just find out that one of those creepy, pimple-faced DOGE bros went to your high school? Does the federal government still exist?

I’ve got some thoughts, and you’ve probably got some too. So, let’s meld our brains, meld our memes, and unpack everything on a Jez Discord happy hour this Thursday (February 20) at 5 p.m. ET. If you already subscribe to Jezebel, great! And thank you! If you just subscribed, here’s the invite code to our Discord. We may not quite get to the bottom of how to fix this deeply fucked country, but we can each probably get to the bottom of a glass of wine. Talk soon!!

 
