Cool! Kevin Spacey Is Getting a Lifetime Achievement Award in Cannes

For the last week, the Cannes Film Festival has convened a number of the film industry’s most dubious players—from Ezra Miller to Shia LaBeouf, all the while imposing a strict dress code upon female attendees. And in case you thought the festival couldn’t get more demonic, I have news for you: On Tuesday, Kevin Spacey will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award.

According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor and accused “sexual bully” is set to receive the award at the ultra-glamorous World Fund Gala for his “extraordinary contributions” to cinema.

“We are truly privileged to welcome Kevin Spacey as our Guest of Honor and Honoree at the Better World Fund Gala,” Manuel Collas De La Roche, the President & Founder of the Better World Fund, said in a statement to the publication.