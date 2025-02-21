Diddy’s Down a Lawyer

"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice," attorney Anthony Ricco wrote in documents.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  February 21, 2025 | 3:41pm
On Thursday, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ six defense attorneys quit his sex-trafficking case.

Anthony Ricco, who has been representing Combs since September 2024, “respectfully but regrettably” filed a motion to withdraw from the case with next-to-no explanation, other than that he felt he could no longer serve Combs “effectively.”

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” Ricco wrote in documents obtained by outlets including TMZ and Page Six. Due to attorney-client privilege, Ricco technically doesn’t have to provide a specific reason for leaving the case. However, given the breadth of accusers that continue to file suits against Combs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine Ricco being…well, overwhelmed by the caseload. Earlier this month, two more women claimed Combs had sexually assaulted them in new suits. The total number of accusers is well into the dozens.

According to TMZ, the rumor is that Ricco’s “lack of relationship” with Combs had become an issue. However, sources said there isn’t a crisis behind the scenes.

“The rules of professional conduct require him to say things that might sound dramatic, and unlike the way people normally speak,” one source told the tabloid. “There’s no crisis.” How very convincing!

Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Since his indictment and arrest in September, he has denied all allegations against him and repeatedly sought release. His indictment was recently expanded to include additional victims and further allegations that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” over the course of 20 years. Earlier this month, Combs was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a pre-existing knee injury. He reportedly returned to MDC hours later.

Combs’ criminal trial is set to begin on May 5.

 
