Diddy’s Down a Lawyer

On Thursday, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ six defense attorneys quit his sex-trafficking case.

Anthony Ricco, who has been representing Combs since September 2024, “respectfully but regrettably” filed a motion to withdraw from the case with next-to-no explanation, other than that he felt he could no longer serve Combs “effectively.”

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” Ricco wrote in documents obtained by outlets including TMZ and Page Six. Due to attorney-client privilege, Ricco technically doesn’t have to provide a specific reason for leaving the case. However, given the breadth of accusers that continue to file suits against Combs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine Ricco being…well, overwhelmed by the caseload. Earlier this month, two more women claimed Combs had sexually assaulted them in new suits. The total number of accusers is well into the dozens.