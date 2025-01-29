Hot Take: ‘Vogue’ Was Being Kind to Melania Trump, Actually

On Tuesday, Vogue published an op-ed about reluctant First Lady Melania Trump’s official White House portrait, which has since prompted conservative critics to pearl-clutch over its “purely political” bottom line.

In the piece, Hannah Jackson wrote that Melania “looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States” taking specific aim at the Dolce & Gabbana (of course) tuxedo jacket, white button-up, and Ralph Lauren cummerbund she chose for the portrait.

“The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” Jackson argued. She further theorized that Melania couldn’t “abandon theatrics” for the portrait given her longtime residence is a “gold-encrusted penthouse” and that her fame is “so intertwined with a reality-television empire.”