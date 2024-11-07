I Can’t Believe I Have to Learn Who These People Are

On Tuesday, millions of Americans made their voices heard, and I really wish they hadn’t! Because now, Donald Trump will be our next president, and in a speech prematurely celebrating his victory early Wednesday morning, instead of shouting out figures like, say, GOP leader Mitch McConnell, he personally thanked misogynist Twitch streamer Adin Ross and the Canadian transplants known as the NELK Boys. You’re probably reading this, scratching your head, and wondering, “Who are these people???” and “Why should I care???” Welp, with Trump on the brink of announcing appointees and staffing decisions, you’d better get used to that feeling.

In the aftermath of his second, shock victory, everyone from journalists to Democratic Party strategists are trying to figure out how we got here, and there are a lot of conversations to be had about Trump’s surging popularity with internet-addicted young men. It helps that Trump and those staffing him are very clearly terminally online, and have been forging close relationships with some of the most unhinged, far-right Twitch streamers, manosphere podcasters, and disinformation-peddling influencers.

Trump spent the campaign trail speaking on their podcasts, appearing on their Twitch streams, and introducing them at his rallies. He also more recently made Elon Musk a major figure on his campaign, capping off Musk’s years-long, far-right pivot, which has seen him bro out with a range of far-right Twitter influencers, from “Catturd” to Malaysia resident Ian Miles Cheong. Both Cheong and “Catturd” played an outsized role in convincing Trump’s base that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs.

>Dana White speaking at Donald Trump USA presidential victory ceremony >shouts out Nelk Boys and Adin Ross It’s a South Park episode, but real life. I almost can’t believe I just heard that. Total parody. Brain rot paraded at one of the highest levels of government. https://t.co/1N4wY8tqRd — LAMO (@lookatmyopinion) November 6, 2024