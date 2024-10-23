In New Memoir, Bethany Joy Lenz Compares ‘One Tree Hill’ Creator to Cult Leader

This week, Bethany Joy Lenz‘s memoir, Dinner for Vampires, dropped and a series of bombshells have arrived right along with it. First—as she recently detailed to Alex Cooper on an episode of Call Her Daddy—Joy Lenz was in a cult. Not only that, but she married the cult leader’s son and the cult put them on a “sex schedule.” Second, she compares Mark Schwahn, the creator of One Tree Hill, to the cult leader—even accusing the man behind the popular CW series of isolating “young and trusting people from our support systems and pressure us into doing what they wanted.” Ah, so the “vampires” in the memoir’s title refer not just to the men in the cult but to those in Hollywood, too. Got it!

Joy Lenz reportedly begins the One Tree Hill portion of the book with an anecdote about initially passing on the series. At the time, she didn’t want to be “stuck on a teen soap” and instead, hoped to focus on film. But when a different actor who was cast for the pilot didn’t pass muster, an unnamed executive for the show asked her to do a screen test for the role. She obliged. The night before it was scheduled, however, the executive called her manager with a warning: “You tell her this show is about fucking and sucking, and if she’s gonna have a problem with that, she shouldn’t come in tomorrow.”