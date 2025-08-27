Lana Del Rey Says She Realized She Loved Her Alligator Man ‘Pretty Immediately’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag)

She also revealed that “Stars Fell on Alabama” is about her husband, Louisiana has nicer alligators than Florida (Okkkkk), she watches storm chasers on YouTube when she feels nervous, her new album is called Stove, her favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers, are a “gentle” football team (???), and that she and Dufrene love hanging out in parking lots.

“Sometimes, in life, you think you’re the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy’s or Home Depot parking lot,” she said. “You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way.”

I wouldn’t call it weird, but to be a multi-millionaire indie pop star and say you prefer to drive to Macy’s parking lots to sit and talk does feel like a very Lana Del Rey thing to say. $100 says the album cover for Stove is an empty Macy’s parking lot. But good for her for finding her asphalt soulmate, and good for him for going along with it and not just being like, Don’t you have a mansion somewhere we could hang out in? Which is what I probably would have said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged at his Missouri mansion. [Page Six]

and got engaged at his Missouri mansion. [Page Six] Also, I hope Ed Kelce never stops yapping! [Page Six]

never stops yapping! [Page Six] One more thing: Travis said he keeps “dancing throughout the house” to The Life of a Showgirl, and his favorite song is “Opalite.” [People]

said he keeps “dancing throughout the house” to The Life of a Showgirl, and his favorite song is “Opalite.” [People] Marc Maron calls out Netflix for still working with Dave Chappelle . [Entertainment Weekly]

calls out Netflix for still working with . [Entertainment Weekly] Sophie Turner says being online “almost destroyed” her as a teen star on Game of Thrones. [Variety]

says being online “almost destroyed” her as a teen star on Game of Thrones. [Variety] Prince Jackson is engaged! Congrats! [Just Jared]

is engaged! Congrats! [Just Jared] Reviews for the second season of Meghan Markle ‘s Netflix show are in. [New York Times]

‘s Netflix show are in. [New York Times] Ariana Grande tour teaser! [Pop Base]

