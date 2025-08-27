Lana Del Rey Says She Realized She Loved Her Alligator Man ‘Pretty Immediately’

She also told W Magazine that Louisiana has nicer alligators than Florida and that the San Francisco 49ers are a "gentle" football team.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  August 27, 2025 | 10:12am
Hard to believe that this time last year, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene—the alligator tour guide she met in Louisiana in 2019 and then reconnected with a few years later—were still just dating and/or engaged. The end of September marks their first wedding anniversary, and it sounds like the two are still in the honeymoon phase.

“When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table. Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’ And he is a man of his word,” Del Rey told W Magazine, marking the first time she’s ever spoken about him publicly. “All the things that made me upset—and there were so many!—he would just listen and say, ‘You be you—and I’ll just love you more.’ ”

“If I was him, I would have been nervous—my emotions were more overwhelming than usual, and my usual emotions can be quite overwhelming!” Del Rey continued, commenting on how TMZ flew drones over their wedding. “But Jeremy was fine. He said, ‘If you want, worry about yourself, but don’t worry about me!’ ” OK, that’s actually beautiful.

 

She also revealed that “Stars Fell on Alabama” is about her husband, Louisiana has nicer alligators than Florida (Okkkkk), she watches storm chasers on YouTube when she feels nervous, her new album is called Stove, her favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers, are a “gentle” football team (???), and that she and Dufrene love hanging out in parking lots.

“Sometimes, in life, you think you’re the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy’s or Home Depot parking lot,” she said. “You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way.”

I wouldn’t call it weird, but to be a multi-millionaire indie pop star and say you prefer to drive to Macy’s parking lots to sit and talk does feel like a very Lana Del Rey thing to say. $100 says the album cover for Stove is an empty Macy’s parking lot. But good for her for finding her asphalt soulmate, and good for him for going along with it and not just being like, Don’t you have a mansion somewhere we could hang out in? Which is what I probably would have said.

