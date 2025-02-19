Let Me Tell You About This Barron Trump/NYU College Republicans Tea

I know everything’s capital B Bad, but I had a little laugh at this: On Monday, the national College Republicans organization announced that they forced the now-former NYU chapter president, Kaya Walker, to resign over light jokes she made about classmate Barron Trump to Vanity Fair.

In the interview, Walker joked that Barron is “sort of like an oddity on campus,” because “he goes to class, he goes home.” She also quoted a professor who joked to her that Barron “doesn’t really belong here.” I’d argue one could easily read these quips as complimentary—NYU is widely teased for its theater kid cringe and nepo baby admissions, so she might’ve been calling him “an oddity” in that sense. Alas, the National College Republicans’ thought police leadership didn’t see it that way, and, while they partially blamed Vanity Fair, they also promptly announced that they forced Walker out of her position because her comments did not “align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” Those values and principles, I presume, being that Barron Trump is not “an oddity” and is just a very, very normal seven-foot-tall 18-year-old.

Walker told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that her comments were taken out of context: ‘They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing,” she said. Welp! Following that logic, it would seem the National College Republicans leadership can’t read—not exactly surprising. Walker stressed that she campaigned for Trump and strongly supports him. But it seems she can’t help but inadvertently throw shade, telling the New York Post she “[feels] bad that [Barron’s] having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone,” which is really just another way of calling him an oddity.