The national College Republicans organization said they forced the now-former NYU chapter president to resign over light jokes she made about Barron. 

By Kylie Cheung  |  February 19, 2025 | 4:44pm
Let Me Tell You About This Barron Trump/NYU College Republicans Tea

I know everything’s capital B Bad, but I had a little laugh at this: On Monday, the national College Republicans organization announced that they forced the now-former NYU chapter president, Kaya Walker, to resign over light jokes she made about classmate Barron Trump to Vanity Fair.

In the interview, Walker joked that Barron is “sort of like an oddity on campus,” because “he goes to class, he goes home.” She also quoted a professor who joked to her that Barron “doesn’t really belong here.” I’d argue one could easily read these quips as complimentary—NYU is widely teased for its theater kid cringe and nepo baby admissions, so she might’ve been calling him “an oddity” in that sense. Alas, the National College Republicans’ thought police leadership didn’t see it that way, and, while they partially blamed Vanity Fair, they also promptly announced that they forced Walker out of her position because her comments did not “align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” Those values and principles, I presume, being that Barron Trump is not “an oddity” and is just a very, very normal seven-foot-tall 18-year-old.

Walker told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that her comments were taken out of context: ‘They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing,” she said. Welp! Following that logic, it would seem the National College Republicans leadership can’t read—not exactly surprising. Walker stressed that she campaigned for Trump and strongly supports him. But it seems she can’t help but inadvertently throw shade, telling the New York Post she “[feels] bad that [Barron’s] having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone,” which is really just another way of calling him an oddity.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility—qualities that Barron has already demonstrated,” College Republicans of America President Will Donahue said in a statement, without detailing what qualities, exactly, Barron has demonstrated. 

Mainstream media had a field day reporting about how Barron advised his father on which young men’s podcasts to hop on, framing the teen as some sort of genius political operative for going on Spotify, glancing at the top four podcasts in the nation, and pointing his dad in that direction. But aside from that, what do we really know about this kid, if anything??? All I can say is that, when a man is above 6’5” and not in the NBA, I have no choice but to lose at least a little respect for him.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America,” Donahue said. The statement concludes, “We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party.”

I am consciously choosing to focus on how funny all of this is, but if I allowed myself for a moment to get grave: This… is a little scary! Young Republicans seem to see Barron as the “future of our party” not because of anything he’s done, but because he’s the president’s son, which is awfully monarchial for my liking. All the more ominous: On Wednesday, Trump literally described himself as “THE KING” on Truth Social. Didn’t we get into a fight with Britain over all of this in 1776 and win???

I’ll say it: Free speech is officially dead. And democracy may be soon, too!

 
