Melania Trump Isn’t, Like, a Regular First Lady

It’s been a little over a month since Donald Trump took office and to write that he’s made the absolute worst of every single second would be an understatement. As for Melania Trump…well, she’s just spent much of this time reminding the public that she isn’t, like, a regular First Lady. She’s the first First Lady with a $28 million Amazon deal and zero demonstrable desire to be First Lady at all.

In a new People exclusive, sources close to the Trumps say she’s leading her own life…which happens to be largely separate from her husband and sans any real responsibilities.

“She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn’t who she is,” a source told People, adding that Melania has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.” Clearly! Those ideas mostly include filming her Amazon Prime Video-produced documentary in which she’s the subject and Brett accused sexual predator Ratner is the director, per the source. Birds of a feather, etc., etc.

“Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” a “Miami political source” told the publication. The film’s details have remained mostly under wraps but Variety reported that it’s due out in the second half of 2025.

Also, according to the source, the Trumps lead lives that only occasionally intersect. The couple splits their time between Mar-a-Lago and the White House and Mrs. Trump just joins her husband "when appropriate in either place." As the figureheads of a party obsessed with traditional marriage, the Trumps have perhaps the most progressive union I've ever seen. If we're being honest: I want what they have. Said source further claimed that when Melania is in Palm Beach, she "keeps to herself" and accompanies Trump for dinner "on occasion." I'm guessing she skips the McDonald's nights… The last time Melania clocked in as First Lady was at The National Governors Association dinner and reception on Saturday. Prior to that, she accompanied her husband to pay lip service to the victims of the L.A. wildfires one whole month earlier. Given the First Lady didn't have much of a platform during Trump's first term in office—save for menacing Christmas trees and an ugly Zara jacket—it's not a surprise that she's doing nothing but collecting a several-figure check. Let us not forget her "Be Best" initiative, which was launched in May 2018 as an "awareness campaign" to help kids combat online bullying and the opioid epidemic. During a January appearance on Fox & Friends, she said she planned to "expand" that initiative during her husband's second term given streaming platforms didn't support it the first time. That's right. She put the onus on streaming platforms for it not panning out. "I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House, I had the roundtable, and I didn't have much support from them," she said at the time. "Imagine what we could do in those years if they will rally behind me and teach the children and protect them about social media and their mental health," Mrs. Trump said during the interview. "It will be an exciting four years. We have a lot to do." Can't wait!

