Nancy Mace Considers Terrorizing Entire State of South Carolina

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

This week was very grim indeed and we must unfortunately inform you of more grim information: Rep. Nancy Mace (R) says she is “seriously considering” running for South Carolina governor in 2026.

Mace represents South Carolina’s 1st District, which is deeply gerrymandered: After a Democrat won the seat in 2018, the Republican-controlled state legislature moved 30,000 Black Charleston residents, who lean Democratic, out of the district. Mace won in 2020 and is now in her third term in the seat.

Mace isn’t really known for legislating and has instead, garnered much more attention for her desperate stunts. Like when she walked through the House office building wearing a “Scarlett letter” tank top after she voted to eject former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy; or when she claimed she was being “rape-shamed by the left” because people sometimes asked how she, as a rape survivor, could endorse an adjudicated rapist; or how obsessed she is with the genitals of her coworkers. (After Sarah McBride became the first out trans person to win a Congressional seat in November, Mace introduced a resolution banning transgender women from using women’s bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol or House office buildings and then posted about it incessantly.)